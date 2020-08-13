Deadline looms for temporary layoff extensions, businesses need to apply by August 25

VICTORIA, B.C. – The deadline is looming for employees and employers who need to extend temporary layoffs beyond the August 30 expiry date.

According to the Province, businesses requiring an extension should apply for a variance using the Employment Standards Branch’s new online application by August 25.

Last month, the Ministry of Labour launched a simplified variance application process to help businesses navigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic more easily.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Labour Minister Harry Bains says the redesigned process replaces paper-based applications, allows all documents to be sent by email and reduces the burden on employers and employees by providing the templates and tools needed to apply.

Under B.C.’s Employment Standards Act, temporary layoffs related to COVID-19 can last up to 24 weeks, or until August 30, before the layoff becomes permanent.