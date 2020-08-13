NewsRegional

Deadline looms for temporary layoff extensions, businesses need to apply by August 25

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C. Minister of Labour, Harry Bains.

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Deadline looms for temporary layoff extensions, businesses need to apply by August 25

VICTORIA, B.C. - The deadline is looming for employees and employers who need to extend temporary layoffs beyond the...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Report being released in September detailing the relief funding from COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Office of the Auditory General of British Columbia announced they will be releasing...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

School District 60 announces date Restart Plan will be released

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing and school start dates being pushed...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The deadline is looming for employees and employers who need to extend temporary layoffs beyond the August 30 expiry date.

According to the Province, businesses requiring an extension should apply for a variance using the Employment Standards Branch’s new online application by August 25.

Last month, the Ministry of Labour launched a simplified variance application process to help businesses navigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic more easily.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Labour Minister Harry Bains says the redesigned process replaces paper-based applications, allows all documents to be sent by email and reduces the burden on employers and employees by providing the templates and tools needed to apply.

Under B.C.’s Employment Standards Act, temporary layoffs related to COVID-19 can last up to 24 weeks, or until August 30, before the layoff becomes permanent.

Previous articleReport being released in September detailing the relief funding from COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Report being released in September detailing the relief funding from COVID-19

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Office of the Auditory General of British Columbia announced they will be releasing a report next month, September...
Read more

School District 60 announces date Restart Plan will be released

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing and school start dates being pushed back, School District 60 has...
Read more

Province invests in Youth Treatments beds across BC

Health Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Through Government investment, the number of treatment beds for youth struggling with addictions in the province will be doubled.
Read more

Over 12,000 jobs lost in Northern BC due to COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 12,000 residents in Northern B.C. lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent State...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv