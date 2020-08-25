News

Delays seen on construction of phase 2 Water Reclamation Project

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Photo of City Hall. Photo by Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Delays seen on construction of phase 2 Water Reclamation Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John Council was provided with an update on the Phase...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP search for missing person

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 26-year-old Leah Mariah MacLean. According...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program grant applications now open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) annual grant applications for projects...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John Council was provided with an update on the Phase 2 Water Reclamation Project.

At a meeting on Monday, August 24, Council was told that the project has seen some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Director of Public Works and Utilities, Jeremy Garner, a significant delay during construction of the facility involved the connection to B.C. Hydro grid power, followed by commissioning delays related to travel bans caused by COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

The project was awarded to Knappett Industries in May 2018 and included the filtration/pumping and disinfection building, with an estimated completion date in late 2019 but due to significant concrete and mechanical work that needed to happen, additional setbacks have moved the completion date to the fall of 2020.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleDawson Creek RCMP search for missing person

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP search for missing person

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 26-year-old Leah Mariah MacLean. According to RCMP, Maclean was last...
Read more

Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program grant applications now open

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) annual grant applications for projects in the Coastal, Columbia, and...
Read more

Province continues to see increase in drug toxicity deaths

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting that there were 175 illicit drug toxicity deaths reported in July. According to the Coroners Service,...
Read more

Bylaw changed to make sure the community is consulted on any possible safe injection sites

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the public provided feedback about a proposed City Bylaw that would technically see the City...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©