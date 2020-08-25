Delays seen on construction of phase 2 Water Reclamation Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John Council was provided with an update on the Phase 2 Water Reclamation Project.

At a meeting on Monday, August 24, Council was told that the project has seen some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Director of Public Works and Utilities, Jeremy Garner, a significant delay during construction of the facility involved the connection to B.C. Hydro grid power, followed by commissioning delays related to travel bans caused by COVID-19.

The project was awarded to Knappett Industries in May 2018 and included the filtration/pumping and disinfection building, with an estimated completion date in late 2019 but due to significant concrete and mechanical work that needed to happen, additional setbacks have moved the completion date to the fall of 2020.