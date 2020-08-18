District of Taylor to replace aging data server system

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is going to replace its aging data server system.

According to the District’s Director of Financial Services, Michael McPhail, the District’s current server is about six-years-old and is at end of life, needing to be replaced.

At a Council Meeting, on Monday, August 17, McPhail says Council supported that the Committee of the Whole endorses the proposed purchase of a new data server for the District and recommends to Council that the purchase be based on replacing the existing server and migrating the email server to Outlook 365 a cloud-based infrastructure.

In addition to going to a cloud-based system, McPhail says the District will also be improving internet for the office with a fibre optic connection.

The upgrade will cost approximately $3,200 per month to run, with a saving of about $1,200 per year.