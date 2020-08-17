News

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to continue in FSJ thanks to donations

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society has received donations for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

According to the Literacy Society, it received donations from Surerus, United Way of Northern BC and Microtel Inn & Suites.

Before these donations, the Literacy Society was looking at suspending the program but thanks to recent donations, it can now carry on for another five months.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program aims to make a lasting change in the lives of children and to give every child in the community an equal chance for a brighter future through not only the development of literacy skills but by strengthening family bonds through the sharing of the stories.

To date, through the program, the Society has been able to distribute almost 15,000 books to the community.

Further information can be found by visiting imaginationlibrary.com.

