Enbridge makes $10,000 donation to FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations for its ‘Greatest Needs Fund’.

According to the Hospital Foundation, Enbridge recently made a donation of $10,000 which help the Hospital to better respond to the critical healthcare needs and capacity at any given time.

Enbridge says they are grateful for all the care that healthcare professionals have been providing during the COVID-19 pandemic and feel that the donation will help to support those workers.

Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Niki Hedges, says donations from corporate

philanthropy has been more important than ever as it helps to purchase additional COVID-19 equipment.

“It is at times like these that corporate philanthropy has been more important than ever in helping the Foundation with our local efforts in augmenting the purchase of additional COVID-19 equipment for the Fort St John Hospital and Peace Villa facility.”

Earlier this month, ConocoPhillips had made a $25,000 donation towards the ‘Greatest Needs Fund’.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can call Niki Hedges at 250-261-7563.