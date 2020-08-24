News

Enbridge makes $10,000 donation to FSJ Hospital Foundation

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
The Fort St. John Hospital. File photo.

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Enbridge makes $10,000 donation to FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations for its 'Greatest Needs...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Sarah Foord murder case adjourned three more weeks

A Fort St. John man charged with second-degree murder has been given an additional three weeks for...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

A new temporary public policy allows visitors to apply for a work permit without leaving Canada

OTTAWA, ONT. - The Federal Government has announced a temporary public policy that will allow visitors to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations for its ‘Greatest Needs Fund’.

According to the Hospital Foundation, Enbridge recently made a donation of $10,000 which help the Hospital to better respond to the critical healthcare needs and capacity at any given time.

Enbridge says they are grateful for all the care that healthcare professionals have been providing during the COVID-19 pandemic and feel that the donation will help to support those workers.

- Advertisement -

Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Niki Hedges, says donations from corporate
philanthropy has been more important than ever as it helps to purchase additional COVID-19 equipment.

“It is at times like these that corporate philanthropy has been more important than ever in helping the Foundation with our local efforts in augmenting the purchase of additional COVID-19 equipment for the Fort St John Hospital and Peace Villa facility.”

Earlier this month, ConocoPhillips had made a $25,000 donation towards the ‘Greatest Needs Fund’.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can call Niki Hedges at 250-261-7563.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleSarah Foord murder case adjourned three more weeks

More Articles Like This

Sarah Foord murder case adjourned three more weeks

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
A Fort St. John man charged with second-degree murder has been given an additional three weeks for his lawyer to continue reviewing...
Read more

A new temporary public policy allows visitors to apply for a work permit without leaving Canada

News Laura Briggs - 0
OTTAWA, ONT. - The Federal Government has announced a temporary public policy that will allow visitors to apply for a work permit...
Read more

World Trade Organization rules in favour to support Canada and softwood lumber

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The World Trade Organization is being applauded by the BC Lumber Trade Council (BCLTC) after agreeing with Canada...
Read more

No Frills to make masks mandatory at all stores

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - No Frills announced via a Facebook post on Saturday, August 22nd, that they have made masks or...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©