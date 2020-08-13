Canadian PressEnergy News

Energy firm charged with hindering Alberta Energy Regulator facility inspections

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Alberta Energy Regulator says it has laid charges against Land Petroleum International Inc. and president Bill Fung for hindering AER inspections in 2018.

The provincial regulator says eight charges have been jointly laid against the company and Fung under the Oil and Gas Conservation Act, which provides for penalties of up to $500,000 in fines for a company and $50,000 for an individual.

It says the charges are related to facility inspections near Ponoka in central Alberta in August 2018 but it can’t release further detail to ensure the right to a fair prosecution.

Fung and the company are charged with hindering or failing to assist the regulator as well as causing others to contravene provisions under the act.

They are to make a court appearance on Sept. 4 in Ponoka.

Phone numbers listed as belonging to Land Petroleum in Ponoka and Calgary were out of service on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

