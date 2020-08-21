HealthNewsRegional

Face masks mandatory on BC Transit buses beginning Monday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Face masks mandatory on BC Transit buses beginning Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is reminding riders that the wearing of face masks will be made...
Read more
Moose TalksLaura Briggs - 0

Moose Talks talks with Northern Health about COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dr. Jong Kim was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

First High School Rodeo for 2020-21 season this weekend in Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first rodeo of the B.C. High School Rodeo Association's 2020-2021 season is taking...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Transit is reminding riders that the wearing of face masks will be made mandatory starting this Monday, August 24.

This decision to make the wearing of face masks mandatory is in alignment with TransLink and other transportation agencies.

According to B.C. Transit, accommodations will be permitted for children under the age of 5 and those that cannot wear a face covering for health reasons, and riders will be expected to supply their own face covering for their transit journey.

- Advertisement -

B.C. Transit says customers have indicated making the use of face coverings mandatory will create a more comfortable environment.

For more details about the mandatory mask policy and BC Transit’s response to COVID-19, please visit bctransit.com.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleMoose Talks talks with Northern Health about COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Moose Talks talks with Northern Health about COVID-19

Moose Talks Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dr. Jong Kim was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases in...
Read more

First High School Rodeo for 2020-21 season this weekend in Hudson’s Hope

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first rodeo of the B.C. High School Rodeo Association's 2020-2021 season is taking place this weekend in Hudson's...
Read more

Family sets up Go Fund Me for daughter

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help out the family of Emily Milligan...
Read more

Local musicians discuss how the pandemic has affected them on Moose Talks

Moose Talks Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local musicians, Naomi Shore and Joseph Te Bulte, were on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss how...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©