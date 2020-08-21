Face masks mandatory on BC Transit buses beginning Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Transit is reminding riders that the wearing of face masks will be made mandatory starting this Monday, August 24.

This decision to make the wearing of face masks mandatory is in alignment with TransLink and other transportation agencies.

According to B.C. Transit, accommodations will be permitted for children under the age of 5 and those that cannot wear a face covering for health reasons, and riders will be expected to supply their own face covering for their transit journey.

B.C. Transit says customers have indicated making the use of face coverings mandatory will create a more comfortable environment.

For more details about the mandatory mask policy and BC Transit’s response to COVID-19, please visit bctransit.com.