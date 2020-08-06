Face masks to become mandatory at Walmart starting August 12

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting Wednesday, August 12, the wearing of face masks will become mandatory at all Walmart locations across Canada.

Regardless of local laws, customers and employees at any Walmart Canada location will be required to wear a mask as a way to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

A spokesperson from Walmart Canada says over 60 percent of the more than 400 Canadian locations were already in regions where face masks are required in any public indoor space.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

This latest mandate will join other safety measures that Walmart is taking in its locations.

Those include limiting the number of customers, taking employee temperatures before each shift, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

In addition to wearing masks, customers are being reminded to stay home if feeling unwell.