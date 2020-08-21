NewsRegional

Family sets up Go Fund Me for daughter

By Laura Briggs
source: Go Fund Me page

Local musicians discuss how the pandemic has affected them on Moose Talks

Public hearing this Monday for safe consumption sites bylaw

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help out the family of Emily Milligan and her medical appointment in Edmonton.

Emily has gone into 11 anaphylactic shocks in the past three months from her bad allergies. She’s been stuck inside as she has also become allergic to something outside as well. Emily also has been going through a lot of Epi-Pens.

Milligan’s appointment in Edmonton is last minute, and the family has less than two weeks to come up with the funds to make the trip to Edmonton and pay for the medical appointment. The family has no idea how long they may be in Edmonton as well, with the parents not working as often because of the pandemic, funds are tight for the family of nine.

For more information or to donate, you can view the Go Fund Me page, if you want to donate but don’t want to use the Go Fund Me page you can also send e-transfer to [email protected].

