HealthNewsRegional

Federal Government announces major steps in treating and preventing COVID-19 through vaccines and therapies

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. Source Innovation Canada

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Federal Government announces major steps in treating and preventing COVID-19 through vaccines and therapies

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada has announced major steps in treating and preventing COVID-19 through vaccines and...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

City and County of Grande Prairie sees increase in COVID-19 cases

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services has reported an increase in new cases of COVID-19 in both the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province extends COVID-19 State of Emergency for an additional two weeks

VICTORIA, B.C. - Following an increase of COVID-19 cases, over the B.C. Day Long Weekend, the Province has announced...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Government of Canada has announced major steps in treating and preventing COVID-19 through vaccines and therapies.

According to the Government, it is aggressively pursuing the purchase and development of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and related supplies to protect Canadians and is working to strengthen Canada’s biomanufacturing sector.

This includes engaging with international and domestic scientists and with businesses and manufacturers that are stepping up to fight COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, unveiled members of the COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapies Task Force, who are advising the Government on how best to support vaccine research in Canada.

Through the Task Force, the Government has entered into two agreements with Pfizer and Moderna to secure millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

All potential vaccines will require Health Canada regulatory approval prior to their use.

Previous articleCity and County of Grande Prairie sees increase in COVID-19 cases

More Articles Like This

City and County of Grande Prairie sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services has reported an increase in new cases of COVID-19 in both the City and County Grande Prairie. As...
Read more

Province extends COVID-19 State of Emergency for an additional two weeks

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Following an increase of COVID-19 cases, over the B.C. Day Long Weekend, the Province has announced it is extending the Provincial...
Read more

146 new COVID-19 cases reported across BC over Long Weekend, 3 new cases in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region is up to 91, up from 88, as...
Read more

Parts of Fort St. John experiencing power outages on Tuesday afternoon

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Parts of Fort St. John are experiencing power outages. As of 1:42 p.m., on Tuesday afternoon, B.C. Hydro reports that...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv