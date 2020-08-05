Federal Government announces major steps in treating and preventing COVID-19 through vaccines and therapies

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Government of Canada has announced major steps in treating and preventing COVID-19 through vaccines and therapies.

According to the Government, it is aggressively pursuing the purchase and development of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and related supplies to protect Canadians and is working to strengthen Canada’s biomanufacturing sector.

This includes engaging with international and domestic scientists and with businesses and manufacturers that are stepping up to fight COVID-19.

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, unveiled members of the COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapies Task Force, who are advising the Government on how best to support vaccine research in Canada.

Through the Task Force, the Government has entered into two agreements with Pfizer and Moderna to secure millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

All potential vaccines will require Health Canada regulatory approval prior to their use.