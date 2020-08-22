HealthNewsRegional

First COVID-19 related death reported in Grande Prairie

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting the City of Grande Prairie’s first COVID-19 related death, along with eight new cases, as reported on Friday, August 21.

When it comes to the City’s current COVID-19 status, there are 24 active cases, 42 recoveries and the one death.

It is reported that the deceased is a man in his 70s who was in intensive care and was not a resident of a continuing care facility.

When looking at the County of Grande Prairie, two new cases were added, making an active total of 15. The County continues to maintain its 23 confirmed recoveries.

As for the rest of the AHS North Zone, there is a total of 110 active cases. Nine are currently in hospital, with two of those in ICU.

Across Alberta, there were 144 new cases reported, bringing the provincial total of confirmed cases to 12,748.

