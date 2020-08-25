First High School Rodeo for 2020-21 season held in Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first High School Rodeo of the B.C. High School Rodeo Association’s 2020-21 season took place this weekend, August 22 and 23, in Hudson’s Hope.

According to High School Rodeo of B.C. Secretary, they are happy to be back and that their first High School Rodeo since the fall of 2019 was a smashing success.

The Association would like to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors for being so supportive, Double H Saddle Club for allowing us to host an event at their facility and for arranging for two fabulous free pancake breakfasts.

They also would like to give a huge shout out to all members, volunteers and essential workers for following the COVID-19 Protocols put in place, respecting social distancing and being courteous of one another.

The next rodeo is taking place on September 5 to 7 in Quesnel.

Here are the results from this past weekend: