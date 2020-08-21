First High School Rodeo for 2020-21 season this weekend in Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first rodeo of the B.C. High School Rodeo Association’s 2020-2021 season is taking place this weekend in Hudson’s Hope.

Taking place Saturday, August 22, and Sunday, August 23, this rodeo will feature both junior and senior events from goat tying to saddle bronc riding.

The senior events will run separately from the junior rodeo and the Queen Event has been cancelled for this rodeo.

As per COVID-19 safety guidelines, it is to note, anyone who may have been exposed or has symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to participate in the event.

It is also to note that this rodeo will be a closed event and only open to participants, parents, and essential workers.

For further information, you can visit the B.C. High School Rodeo Association’s website.