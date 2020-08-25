Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program grant applications now open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) annual grant applications for projects in the Coastal, Columbia, and Peace Regions have now been opened.

Applications are due Friday, October 30, 2020, and grant applications in the Peace Region are required to submit a notice of intent by September 11, 2020, as a first step.

An information session on the grant will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, and you can RSVP by emailing [email protected].

For more information and to apply, you can go to the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program website.