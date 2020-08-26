HealthNewsRegional

Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Five new cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Northern Health Region to 133.

As of Tuesday, there are 13 active cases in Northern B.C.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 62 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 5,304.

There are 896 active cases in the province and 4,199 have since recovered.

Currently, there are 2,730 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for cases in hospital, there are 21, with seven of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 203.

Earlier in the day, the Province released its September back-to-school plans.

Henry says these plans are the outcome of many minds coming together in every school district to take the public health guidelines that have been developed and apply them to meet the specific needs of each school district.

