Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the Northern Health Region to 142.

As of Thursday, there are 19 active cases in Northern B.C.

On Friday morning, Northern Health reported a recent possible exposure of COVID-19 in the Prespatou area. It is unclear, at this time, if the situation in Prespatou is reflected in the number of new cases. Energeticcity.ca has made a request, to Northern Health, for more information.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 124 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 5,496.

Currently, there are 974 active cases in the province and 4,310 have since recovered.

There are 2,878 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for cases in hospital, there are 23, with seven of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 204.