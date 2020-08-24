Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 127, as announced on Monday.

To date, there have been no deaths linked to COVID-19 in Northern Health.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 269 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 5,184.

There are 913 active cases in the province and 4,068 have since recovered.

Henry says the COVID-19 response is about all of us doing our part to keep everyone safe.

“Our B.C. COVID-19 response is about all of us doing our part and taking the right precautions based on our circumstances. It’s about protecting those around us and protecting ourselves.”

As for cases in hospital, there are 18, with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 203.