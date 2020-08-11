News

Fort St John Firefighters respond to three fires early Tuesday morning

By Scott Brooks
Fire damage to vehicles and a house on 115 Avenue that occurred early morning on Tuesday, August 11.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a busy night, early Tuesday morning, for the Fort St. John Fire Department as they responded to three fires.

According to Fire officials, the first call came in at 12:00 a.m. for a small fire that occurred in a bathroom on 119 Avenue and was contained to the room.

The second call came in a 12:10 a.m. for what was initially reported as a structure fire on 104 Avenue.

It was soon determined to be a vehicle fire and crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

Then at 12:27 a.m., crews were called to the scene of another vehicle fire on 115 Avenue.

Two vehicles and a parked RV were on fire and the nearby house suffered exterior damage.

According to officials, both of the vehicle fires are considered suspicious and are under investigation by the Fort St. John RCMP.

