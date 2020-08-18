Fort St. John Hospital Auxiliary receives money from Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has transferred around $8,400 to the Fort St. John Hospital Auxiliary to help benefit the residents of Peace Villa.

The Foundation has kept its main Peace Villa fund but donated the funds from the Peace Villa Social Fund to the Auxiliary.

Niki Hedges, the Foundation Executive Director, says, “The board felt there would be a greater benefit to the patients in centralizing and streamlining resources throughout specific Peace Villas Fund rather than having two separate funds. The Foundation is noted for supporting major and minor capital medical equipment purchases that enhance the care and comfort of patients in Peace Villa with this crucial fund.”

Rosalie Brandl of the FSJ Hospital Auxiliary says they are grateful for $8,437.65 that was given by the Foundation that will allow them to continue to support Peace Villa’s Social programs and activities.