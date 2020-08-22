News

Fort St. John man killed in collision near Turtle Valley

Fort St. John man killed in collision near Turtle Valley

CHASE, B.C. - The Chase RCMP has just released details about the death of a Fort St....
Weak tornado touches down in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada says they believe a very weak tornado touched down in...
Conditions were right for a possible tornado in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada is investigating if a tornado hit Fort St. John Friday...
CHASE, B.C. – The Chase RCMP has just released details about the death of a Fort St. John man near Turtle Valley, B.C.

On August 14 at 8:18 pm, Chase RCMP was advised of a single-vehicle collision at Skimikin Road and Hepburn Road in Turtle Valley.

The complainant reported that an SUV had gone over a steep embankment, directly into a shallow creek. Tire tracks in the gravel road indicated that the vehicle had failed to stop at a ‘T’ intersection and had gone directly over the bank.

Unfortunately, the driver, a 39-year-old male from Fort St. John, was found deceased at the scene.

While the cause of the collision is unknown, an investigation determined that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Chase RCMP would like to express their condolences to the family and friends.

