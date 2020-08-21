NewsRegional

Fort St John RCMP looking for missing male

By Laura Briggs
Eugene Kane, supplied by FSJ RCMP

Fort St John RCMP looking for missing male

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Eugene Kane.

On Thursday, August 20th, at 5:02 pm, FSJ RCMP received a request for a wellbeing check on Eugene Kane.

Kane was last seen in the Fort St. John area earlier on August 20th but is believed to be in Alberta, most likely Clairmont, where he has a residence.

Kane is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • Height: 5ft 7
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • Hair: short and sandy blonde
  • Eyes: blue

Kane is driving a 2015 black Ford F150 with license plate BFV 5703.

Fort St. John RCMP wishes to speak to Kane in person to confirm his wellbeing.

RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking that anyone with any information about Eugene Kane or where he might be, contact the FSJ RCMP at 250-787-8100 or your local RCMP detachment.

You can also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

