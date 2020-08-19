Fort St John RCMP looking to locate missing woman

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Michelle Gleeson.

On Monday, August 17, RCMP say they were notified that Gleeson was considered missing after her mother last spoken to her on the phone on July 19.

Police say Gleeson was last seen in person in the Vancouver area in June, 2020 and has not been seen or heard from since which is out of the ordinary as she usually speaks to family on a semi-regular basis.

Gleeson is said to have told family she was working in Fort St John and living with her boyfriend but has no known ties to the community.

Gleeson has most of her ties to the Vancouver and New Westminster areas.

RCMP have been able to determine that Michelle’s phone was last online in the Vancouver area on August 2.

Gleeson is reported to live a high-risk lifestyle.

Gleeson is described as:

Caucasian female

Height: 180cm / 5ft 11in

Weight: 70kg / 154 lbs

Hair colour: Brown

Eyes colour: Brown

RCMP are very concerned for Gleeson and wish to speak to her in person, in order to confirm her wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.