News

Fort St John RCMP looking to locate missing woman

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Public Library now open for visitation on reduced operating hours

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After being temporarily closed to the public since March, the Fort St. John Public...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Snowblower found abandoned

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP say they received a report of a...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

New B.C. Meat Inspection to benefit consumers and producers

VICTORIA, B.C. - Ranchers, producers, and consumers in British Columbia will now be able to benefit...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Michelle Gleeson.

On Monday, August 17, RCMP say they were notified that Gleeson was considered missing after her mother last spoken to her on the phone on July 19.

Police say Gleeson was last seen in person in the Vancouver area in June, 2020 and has not been seen or heard from since which is out of the ordinary as she usually speaks to family on a semi-regular basis.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Gleeson is said to have told family she was working in Fort St John and living with her boyfriend but has no known ties to the community.

Gleeson has most of her ties to the Vancouver and New Westminster areas.

RCMP have been able to determine that Michelle’s phone was last online in the Vancouver area on August 2.

Gleeson is reported to live a high-risk lifestyle.

Gleeson is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • Height: 180cm / 5ft 11in
  • Weight: 70kg / 154 lbs
  • Hair colour: Brown
  • Eyes colour: Brown

RCMP are very concerned for Gleeson and wish to speak to her in person, in order to confirm her wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Advertisement
Previous articleConservation Service monitoring recent bear sightings
Next articleNew B.C. Meat Inspection to benefit consumers and producers

More Articles Like This

FSJ Public Library now open for visitation on reduced operating hours

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After being temporarily closed to the public since March, the Fort St. John Public Library is now open once...
Read more

Snowblower found abandoned

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP say they received a report of a found snowblower in the 9500...
Read more

New B.C. Meat Inspection to benefit consumers and producers

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Ranchers, producers, and consumers in British Columbia will now be able to benefit from a new consolidated process...
Read more

Conservation Service monitoring recent bear sightings

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Service continues to monitor recent reports of bears in Fort St. John and the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©