Fort St John RCMP respond to deadly boating incident on Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP received a report of an incident involving a boat on Saturday morning, August 22, on Charlie Lake.

According to RCMP, at 10:50 a.m., they responded to a deadly boating incident on Charlie Lake.

Upon arrival, Police say one person, a male, was pulled from the water, however, was deceased when located.

Due to a death being involved in this incident, the investigation has now been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

The Coroner Service says they are investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means a male came to his unexpected death.

The identity of the victim involved in the incident is not being released.