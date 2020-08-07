Fort St. John RCMP search for missing man

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen since August 4.

On Wednesday, August 5, at 9:27 p.m., the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of missing person 39-year-old Lee Johnson.

Johnson is described as

Caucasian male

166 lbs

5’ 8 tall

Blue eyes

Brown hair

Johnson was last seen on August 4 after he was dropped off at a friend’s residence. It is possible he may be driving a 2012 Black GMC Terrain with BC license plate DC549H.

If you have any information about Johnson, or where he might be, you are being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.