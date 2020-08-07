News

Fort St. John RCMP search for missing man

By Scott Brooks

Fort St. John RCMP search for missing man

Candace Buchamer talks BC SPCA food bank on Moose Talks

Construction on new Taylor public works shop pushed to 2021

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen since August 4.

On Wednesday, August 5, at 9:27 p.m., the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of missing person 39-year-old Lee Johnson.

Johnson is described as

  • Caucasian male
  • 166 lbs
  • 5’ 8 tall
  • Blue eyes
  • Brown hair
Johnson was last seen on August 4 after he was dropped off at a friend’s residence. It is possible he may be driving a 2012 Black GMC Terrain with BC license plate DC549H.

If you have any information about Johnson, or where he might be, you are being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

