Fort St John RCMP search for missing teenager

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Morgan Armstrong.

According to RCMP, Armstrong was last seen on Tuesday, August 4, and was reported missing on Wednesday, August 5.

Armstrong is described as

  • Indigenous female
  • 5’5″
  • 110 lbs
  • And was wearing pink dark coloured Adidas shoes, jean shorts, and a white and pink short-sleeved shirt.
Police say Armstrong was last seen getting into an older white Ford single cab pickup with orange flames on the side on the top of the Cecil Lake Hill on Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.

If you have any information regarding Armstrong’s whereabouts, you are being asked to the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

