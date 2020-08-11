HealthNews

Four new cases of COVID reported in the Northern Health region

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
dr-bonnie-henry-to-release-bc.’s-latest-covid-19-modelling-numbers

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Four new cases of COVID reported in the Northern Health region

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. confirmed another 46 cases of COVID-19 in across the Province.
Read more
HealthJen St. Denis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0

BC Promises More Overdose Prevention Sites. But Will They Slow Rising Death Rates?

An advocate for drug users says a B.C. government commitment to fund more overdose prevention sites is...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Start of school year delayed

VICTORIA, B.C. - The school year will not start as planned on September 8.
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. confirmed another 46 cases of COVID-19 in across the Province.

There are currently 12 active cases in the Northern Health region. Most of the active cases are connected to the outbreak in Haida Gwaii.

A total of four new cases were reported in the Northern Health region on Tuesday, but officials haven’t said exactly where the new cases are located.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

To date, there have been 4,111 cases in B.C. of that 472 are active.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 3,444 people have recovered.

There are currently eight people in hospital across B.C., with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 195.

Henry says the next two weeks will be critical and that we need to bend the curve back down.

She said, “As we look to fall, what we’ve learned from other jurisdictions is that transmission in a school setting is a reflection of what’s happening in our communities; keeping our community transmission low and slow keeps us all safe.”

Ways on bending the curve include social distancing and staying home if feeling unwell.

Advertisement
Previous articleBC Promises More Overdose Prevention Sites. But Will They Slow Rising Death Rates?

More Articles Like This

BC Promises More Overdose Prevention Sites. But Will They Slow Rising Death Rates?

Health Jen St. Denis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0
An advocate for drug users says a B.C. government commitment to fund more overdose prevention sites is welcome, as the illicit drug...
Read more

Start of school year delayed

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The school year will not start as planned on September 8. Education Minister Rob...
Read more

Canadian Government launches an updated Emergency Wage Calculator

News Laura Briggs - 0
OTTAWA, ONT. - The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) has been helping employers that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

Fort St John Firefighters respond to three fires early Tuesday morning

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy night, early Tuesday morning, for the Fort St. John Fire Department as they responded to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv