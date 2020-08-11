Four new cases of COVID reported in the Northern Health region

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. confirmed another 46 cases of COVID-19 in across the Province.

There are currently 12 active cases in the Northern Health region. Most of the active cases are connected to the outbreak in Haida Gwaii.

A total of four new cases were reported in the Northern Health region on Tuesday, but officials haven’t said exactly where the new cases are located.

To date, there have been 4,111 cases in B.C. of that 472 are active.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 3,444 people have recovered.

There are currently eight people in hospital across B.C., with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 195.

Henry says the next two weeks will be critical and that we need to bend the curve back down.

She said, “As we look to fall, what we’ve learned from other jurisdictions is that transmission in a school setting is a reflection of what’s happening in our communities; keeping our community transmission low and slow keeps us all safe.”

Ways on bending the curve include social distancing and staying home if feeling unwell.