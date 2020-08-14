FSJ Hospital Foundation launches ‘Give a Hug, Get a Hug’ Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is launching the ‘Give a Hug, Get a Hug’ Fundraiser.

Since March, visiting loved ones, giving them hugs and love has been difficult due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a way to give someone a “hug”, the Hospital Foundation says this fundraiser will allow you to purchase online two plush, soft and cozy blankets featuring the Hospital Foundation’s rebranded angel image embroidered on the blankets for $125.

This fundraiser is in partnership with SJA Promo, IdealOS, Whiteridge and Microtel Inn and Suites and with every purchase, $40 goes directly to the Foundation’s ‘Greatest Needs Fund’.

Purchased blankets can be picked up at SJA Promo or shipped.

The Fundraiser runs from August 14 to the 30.

Blankets can be purchased by visiting giveahug.itemorder.com.