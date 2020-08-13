HealthNews

FSJ Medical Clinic makes wearing of face masks mandatory

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Medical Clinic makes wearing of face masks mandatory

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Medical Clinic has issued a notice requiring all patients and...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

City issues $2,000 in fines for improper recycling

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Residents of Fort St. John are paying the price when it comes...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region, total now up to 106

VICTORIA, B.C. – 78 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,274, as...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Medical Clinic has issued a notice requiring all patients and visitors to wear a face mask at all times, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, on Thursday, the Clinic listed acceptable forms of face masks which include any face covering that covers your nose, mouth and chin; without gapping.

Most masks that are acceptable for use are typically ones that can be purchased from a store or made from homemade material.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

All patients and visitors are being asked to provide their own mask when coming into the Clinic.

The Clinic says exceptions will be made for those who are exempt from wearing a mask, such as for children under the age of two or individuals with a medical condition that makes it difficult to wear a mask.
Previous articleCity issues $2,000 in fines for improper recycling

More Articles Like This

City issues $2,000 in fines for improper recycling

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Residents of Fort St. John are paying the price when it comes to incorrectly disposing of garbage...
Read more

Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region, total now up to 106

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 78 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,274, as announced by Health Officials on...
Read more

BC COS continues to monitor bear sighting at Toboggan Hill Park

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is continuing to monitor a bear in the area of Toboggan Hill Park. On Wednesday,...
Read more

Deadline looms for temporary layoff extensions, businesses need to apply by August 25

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The deadline is looming for employees and employers who need to extend temporary layoffs beyond the August 30 expiry date. According to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv