FSJ Medical Clinic makes wearing of face masks mandatory

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Medical Clinic has issued a notice requiring all patients and visitors to wear a face mask at all times, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, on Thursday, the Clinic listed acceptable forms of face masks which include any face covering that covers your nose, mouth and chin; without gapping.

Most masks that are acceptable for use are typically ones that can be purchased from a store or made from homemade material.

All patients and visitors are being asked to provide their own mask when coming into the Clinic.