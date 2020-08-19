FSJ Public Library now open for visitation on reduced operating hours

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After being temporarily closed to the public since March, the Fort St. John Public Library is now open once again to the public.

As of Tuesday, August 18, the Library is now open for walk-in visits from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from Tuesday to Saturday.

To help continue to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, it is to note that there is a capacity limit as to how people can be inside the library at one time, with browsing being kept to a maximum time of 20 minutes.

The Library has also implemented enhanced cleaning practices to further keep everyone safe.

While the Library had been closed to the public, in June, the Library had implemented a curbside pick-up program called ‘Library Takeout’.

For further information, you can call the Library at 250-785-3731.