FSJ RCMP looking for information regarding vehicle incident

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are looking for any information on a vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 5:58 p.m.

The collision happened on Prespatou Road by 260 Road in Murdale.

Two vehicles, that were described as work trucks, were southbound when a steel flange came off one of the trucks and struck a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the southbound vehicles stopped and might not have been aware of the steel flange coming off. The only description RCMP has is that one truck was black, and the other was white.

If you were travelling in the area around 5:58 p.m. and have any information or dashcam footage that would help to identify the vehicles or know who the drivers may be, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).