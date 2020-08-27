FSJMHA provides update on upcoming U-15 and U-18 season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association has provided some information regarding the upcoming 2020-21 season for U-15 and U-18 players.

According to the Association, ice time will be starting on September 8, with a schedule expected to be released prior to ice time on September 2.

When it comes to tournaments, the Association says the league’s governing bodies are not sanctioning them at this time but cross-border travel is still not permitted at this time.

If and when cross-border travel returns, all teams will play in cohorts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Travel, when permitted, will be limited to Cohorts within the District which include Fort Nelson, Chetwynd, Taylor, Dawson Creek, Tumbler Ridge, Clearview, and Hudson’s Hope.

Further information can be found on the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association’s website