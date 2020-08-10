Funding effort set up for couple involved in motorcycle collision

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A funding effort has been set up to help a couple who was involved in a motorcycle collision.

On Saturday, August 1, Bob and Laura Ross were out riding their motorcycles in Farmington when they became involved in a collision.

According to Bob’s brother, Douglas Ross, a deer came out of the ditch and took Laura off her bike and Bob swerved to miss them both and ended up in the ditch.

Ross says the couple sustained injuries and they are currently at Vancouver General Hospital where Bob is recovering and Laura remains in Intensive Care.

While the couple is recovering, a funding effort has been set up for support.

All donations can be made by sending an email to [email protected].