Go Fund Me set up for baby that underwent heart surgery

By Scott Brooks
Photo of baby Kayzen.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Go Fund Me has been set up in support of a baby that recently went through heart surgery.

On Sunday, July 26, Mckayla Ingram gave birth to a baby boy, named Kayzen, that was not breathing and did not begin to breathe for about five minutes.

Doctors ran further tests on Kayzen and realized that he was not circulating blood properly and that his oxygen levels were dangerously low.

Kayzen and his mother were then flown down to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, where they ran more tests and confirmed that there was a problem with his heart.

According to the Go Fund Me, baby Kayzen underwent surgery and is doing well, in the meantime, and will require further follow-up surgeries in the coming months.

As of Monday, August 10, over $1,600 has been raised for baby Kayzen and family.

