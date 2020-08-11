Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male after responding to complaint of suspicious vehicle

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On Friday morning, August 7, at 11:45 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Canfor bridge South of Grande Prairie.

The description and licence plate matched a vehicle that police had attempted the previous night for driving dangerously.

Grande Prairie RCMP officers attended the scene and located an adult male and female youth in the vehicle.

The driver exited the vehicle with a knife in his hand but quickly dropped it and was arrested along with the passenger without further incident.

Following a search, police seized brass knuckles, a replica handgun, and a machete, along with illicit drugs.

24-year-old Joshua Walters-Dugas has been charged and the female youth was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

Walters-Dugas is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, August 12.