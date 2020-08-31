Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit investigation leads to drug and weapons seizure

GRAND PRAIRIE, AB. – Grande Prairie RCMP arrested a male and female after a drug trafficking investigation by the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit that led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.

On August 7, 2020, members of the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a warrant at a hotel room in Grande Prairie. The search was the result of a five-week investigation which resulted in the seizure of the following drugs:

12 grams of cocaine

5 grams of fentanyl

72 blots of LSD

4 grams of MDMA

230 fake Xanax tablets

A 20 gauge semi-automatic shotgun and a .357 Magnum revolver were also seized during this investigation.

weapons seized by Grande Prairie RCMP, source: GP RCMP

Taylor Lawrence, 27, from Grande Prairie has been charged with:

Two counts of weapons trafficking

Three counts of Cocaine trafficking

Three counts of Xanax trafficking

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking LSD

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Xanax

Possession of Crystal Meth

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of MDMA

Four counts of failing to comply with release order

Paige Lock, 24, of Grande Prairie, has also been charged with:

Two counts of weapons trafficking

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Xanax

Lawrence was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 31, 2020. Lock is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on October 19, 2020.

