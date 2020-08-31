NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit investigation leads to drug and weapons seizure

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
14-rcmp-personnel-diagnosed-with-coronavirus,-4-recovered

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit investigation leads to drug and weapons seizure

GRAND PRAIRIE, AB. - Grande Prairie RCMP arrested a male and female after a drug trafficking investigation...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Public Accounts confirm economic impacts of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - Minister of Finance Carole James released the Province's 2019-20 Public Accounts, which is the audited financial...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. -  Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating an assault and are looking to identify the suspects involved. According...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

GRAND PRAIRIE, AB. – Grande Prairie RCMP arrested a male and female after a drug trafficking investigation by the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit that led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.

On August 7, 2020, members of the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a warrant at a hotel room in Grande Prairie. The search was the result of a five-week investigation which resulted in the seizure of the following drugs:

  • 12 grams of cocaine
  • 5 grams of fentanyl
  • 72 blots of LSD
  • 4 grams of MDMA
  • 230 fake Xanax tablets

A 20 gauge semi-automatic shotgun and a .357 Magnum revolver were also seized during this investigation.

weapons seized by Grande Prairie RCMP, source: GP RCMP
- Advertisement -

Taylor Lawrence, 27, from Grande Prairie has been charged with:

  • Two counts of weapons trafficking
  • Three counts of Cocaine trafficking
  • Three counts of Xanax trafficking
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking LSD
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Xanax
  • Possession of Crystal Meth
  • Possession of Fentanyl
  • Possession of MDMA
  • Four counts of failing to comply with release order

Paige Lock, 24, of Grande Prairie, has also been charged with:

  • Two counts of weapons trafficking
  • Trafficking Cocaine
  • Trafficking Xanax

Lawrence was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 31, 2020. Lock is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on October 19, 2020.

The RCMP remains fully committed to building “safe communities” and enforcing laws to their fullest extent, in order to achieve this goal. Members of the public who suspect drug activity in their community are encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment.

If you have information about this incident or any other illegal activity, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articlePublic Accounts confirm economic impacts of COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Public Accounts confirm economic impacts of COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Minister of Finance Carole James released the Province's 2019-20 Public Accounts, which is the audited financial statements for Budget 2019. According to...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. -  Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating an assault and are looking to identify the suspects involved. According to RCMP, in the early...
Read more

SD 60 Facilities and Maintenance Departments busy with repairs and upgrades to schools

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over the summer, School District 60's Facilities and Maintenance Departments have been busy with construction, renovations, and updates at...
Read more

New measures to ensure the supply of future vaccines and therapies against COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
MONTREAL, Q.C. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced, Monday, that the Government of Canada is working closely with researchers and scientists to better understand...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©