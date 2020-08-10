NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Investigate Break and Enter

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating a recent break and enter that occurred at the Bandaged Paws Animal Rescue Association.

According to RCMP, sometime overnight between Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, suspects broke the front door and smashed a window to gain entry to the building located on the west side of Grande Prairie.

Police say a sum of money was stolen from inside the building and damage to the premises was estimated to be $1,500.  No animals were taken or harmed as a result of the break and enter.

Police are continuing their investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

