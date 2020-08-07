Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Maxime Steve Lalande.

Police say Lalande was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on August 5. He may be driving an older model navy blue GMC Jimmy.

Lalande is described as:

5’8” / 161 lbs

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

There is a concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Lalande’s whereabouts is being asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.