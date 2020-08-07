NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing man

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Maxime Steve Lalande.

Police say Lalande was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on August 5. He may be driving an older model navy blue GMC Jimmy.

Lalande is described as:

  • 5’8” / 161 lbs
  • Blonde hair
  • Blue eyes
There is a concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Lalande’s whereabouts is being asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

