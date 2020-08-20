Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant leads to a drug seizure

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested a male and seized a significant amount of pharmaceutical drugs after a search conducted at a residence in Grande Prairie.

On August 14, 2020, RCMP were conducting a curfew compliance check on a male located at a Grande Prairie residence. When they entered the residence, they noticed the male on a couch sleeping with an open case on his lap. Inside this case were hundreds of yellow and green Xanax tablets laid out as well as a ziplock bag with another large amount of Xanax tablets.

The male was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, and a search warrant was then obtained and executed at the residence where police seized the following:

775 Xanax tablets

20.8 grams of fentanyl

5 squares of LSD

226 tablets of an unknown medication

17 cell phones

72 rounds of ammunition for both a shotgun and pistol\

approximately $200 in Canadian currency

scales, score-sheets and numerous small baggies for drug distribution

Brandon Parlee, 22, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a release order.

Parlee is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Monday, August 24th.