Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant leads to a drug seizure

By Laura Briggs
Drugs, ammunition, cellphones and money seized by Grande Prairie RCMP source: GP RCMP

Laura Briggs

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested a male and seized a significant amount of pharmaceutical drugs after a search conducted at a residence in Grande Prairie.

On August 14, 2020, RCMP were conducting a curfew compliance check on a male located at a Grande Prairie residence. When they entered the residence, they noticed the male on a couch sleeping with an open case on his lap. Inside this case were hundreds of yellow and green Xanax tablets laid out as well as a ziplock bag with another large amount of Xanax tablets.

The male was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, and a search warrant was then obtained and executed at the residence where police seized the following:

  • 775 Xanax tablets
  • 20.8 grams of fentanyl
  • 5 squares of LSD
  • 226 tablets of an unknown medication
  • 17 cell phones
  • 72 rounds of ammunition for both a shotgun and pistol\
  • approximately $200 in Canadian currency
  • scales, score-sheets and numerous small baggies for drug distribution
Brandon Parlee, 22, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a release order.

Parlee is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Monday, August 24th.

