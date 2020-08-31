NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old Betsy Peecheemow.

According to RCMP, Peecheemow was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on August 13, 2020.

Police believe she may be travelling to Prince George.

Peecheemow is described as:

  • 5’8” / 169 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

RCMP say there is a concern for her well-being and they would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding Betsy Peecheemow’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

