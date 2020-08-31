Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating an assault and are looking to identify the suspects involved.

According to RCMP, in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 15, while patrolling the downtown area, officers came upon a 53-year-old male who had been assaulted. The assault occurred in front of the Sawmill restaurant and resulted in the victim requiring medical treatment for his injuries.

The suspects, a male and female, are not believed to be known to the victim. The male suspect is described as having a large muscular build, with short hair and numerous tattoos. The female suspect is described as slim with red or blonde hair. Surveillance footage captured an image of the suspects.

- Advertisement -

The suspects may have departed in a white & blue taxi.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.