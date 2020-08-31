NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. -  Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating an assault and are looking to identify the suspects involved. According...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 Facilities and Maintenance Departments busy with repairs and upgrades to schools

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over the summer, School District 60's Facilities and Maintenance Departments have been busy with...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

New measures to ensure the supply of future vaccines and therapies against COVID-19

MONTREAL, Q.C. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced, Monday, that the Government of Canada is working closely with researchers...
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. –  Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating an assault and are looking to identify the suspects involved.

According to RCMP, in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 15, while patrolling the downtown area, officers came upon a 53-year-old male who had been assaulted. The assault occurred in front of the Sawmill restaurant and resulted in the victim requiring medical treatment for his injuries.

The suspects, a male and female, are not believed to be known to the victim. The male suspect is described as having a large muscular build, with short hair and numerous tattoos. The female suspect is described as slim with red or blonde hair. Surveillance footage captured an image of the suspects.

- Advertisement -

The suspects may have departed in a white & blue taxi.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleSD 60 Facilities and Maintenance Departments busy with repairs and upgrades to schools

More Articles Like This

SD 60 Facilities and Maintenance Departments busy with repairs and upgrades to schools

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over the summer, School District 60's Facilities and Maintenance Departments have been busy with construction, renovations, and updates at...
Read more

New measures to ensure the supply of future vaccines and therapies against COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
MONTREAL, Q.C. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced, Monday, that the Government of Canada is working closely with researchers and scientists to better understand...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 39-year-old Betsy Peecheemow. According to RCMP, Peecheemow was last seen...
Read more

Whitecap offers to buy NAL Resources from Manulife for $155 million in shares

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Whitecap Resources Inc. says it has struck an all-stock deal to buy private oil and gas producer NAL Resources Ltd. for the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©