Grant applications to boost treatment and recovery beds in the province are now open

VICTORIA, B.C. – Applications are now open for grant funding that will increase the substance-use treatment and recovery beds within the province.

In July, the B.C Government announced that $13.5 million in funding would be used to add an estimated 50 to 70 new publicly funded treatment and recovery beds for adults across the province.

Any licensed and registered not-for-profit and private sector operators that provide high-quality, evidence-informed, bed-based treatment and recovery services that are looking to expand can now apply for a grant to assist.

Applications will be accepted until October 2, 2020, with decisions being made in the fall. The funding will be awarded through the Canadian Mental Health Association after an adjudication process that will include the B.C government, health authorities, the Community Action Initiative, and other partners.

These grants will help to address the gaps within the system and work to improve mental health and addiction services as the Province continues to work towards building a better method of care.

To apply for a grant or learn more is on the Canadian Mental Health Association B.C website.

Improving treatment and recovery services is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s road map for making mental health and addictions care better for people in British Columbia.