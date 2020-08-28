HealthNews

Grant applications to boost treatment and recovery beds in the province are now open

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:

Must Read

HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Grant applications to boost treatment and recovery beds in the province are now open

VICTORIA, B.C. - Applications are now open for grant funding that will increase the substance-use treatment and...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Tourmaline Oil works with FSJ Hospital Foundation to get face masks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In March, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in the beginning stages, Tourmaline...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hockey Alberta provides update to NWJHL on Return to Play guidelines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Updated guidelines have been recently provided by Hockey Alberta, giving a glimpse as to...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – Applications are now open for grant funding that will increase the substance-use treatment and recovery beds within the province.

In July, the B.C Government announced that $13.5 million in funding would be used to add an estimated 50 to 70 new publicly funded treatment and recovery beds for adults across the province.

Any licensed and registered not-for-profit and private sector operators that provide high-quality, evidence-informed, bed-based treatment and recovery services that are looking to expand can now apply for a grant to assist.

- Advertisement -

Applications will be accepted until October 2, 2020, with decisions being made in the fall. The funding will be awarded through the Canadian Mental Health Association after an adjudication process that will include the B.C government, health authorities, the Community Action Initiative, and other partners.

These grants will help to address the gaps within the system and work to improve mental health and addiction services as the Province continues to work towards building a better method of care.

To apply for a grant or learn more is on the Canadian Mental Health Association B.C website.

Improving treatment and recovery services is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s road map for making mental health and addictions care better for people in British Columbia.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleTourmaline Oil works with FSJ Hospital Foundation to get face masks

More Articles Like This

Tourmaline Oil works with FSJ Hospital Foundation to get face masks

Health Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In March, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in the beginning stages, Tourmaline Oil reached out to the...
Read more

Hockey Alberta provides update to NWJHL on Return to Play guidelines

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Updated guidelines have been recently provided by Hockey Alberta, giving a glimpse as to what the upcoming Northwest Junior...
Read more

Oilpatch capital spending fell by 54% in second quarter, StatCan reports

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Statistics Canada says capital spending in the country's oil and gas sector fell by 54 per cent in the quarter ended June 30...
Read more

ICBC adds new road test appointments for September

News Laura Briggs - 0
Vancouver, B.C. - ICBC announced on August 28, 2020, that they are adding 2,000 new road test appointments for next month, and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©