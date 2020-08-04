NewsRegional

Happy Hour Pavilion salvage meeting to take place Wednesday


By Laura Briggs
Happy Hour Pavilion, located on the Pine River. Source: Peace Country River Rats Facebook Page

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Country River Rats will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, August 5, at 7:00 p.m., in regards to the Happy Hour Pavilion located on the Pine River.

The pavilion has been left damaged from high waters and has washed away a portion of the beach the pavilion was on.

Happy Hour Pavilion, source: Peace Country River Rats Facebook Page

The Peace Country River Rats are looking for help repairing and moving the pavilion to higher ground.

The meeting will take place at the Alpha Controls Shop, and social distancing will be maintained.

Anyone looking to help out is welcome to attend, and you must bring your own chair to the meeting.

More information can be found on the Peace Country River Rats Facebook page.

