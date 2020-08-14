News

Health and Safety biggest concern for local teachers as they return to school

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

Moose TalksLaura Briggs - 0

Author Helen Knott to give back to community through ‘Because You Can’ Single Parent Writer Prize

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Helen Knott always knew that she wanted to give back and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Health and Safety biggest concern for local teachers as they return to school

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North Teachers' Association President Michele Wiebe was on Moose Talks, Friday, to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Renters now have until July 2021 to pay arrears

VICTORIA, B.C. - Thanks to the new repayment framework, renters with any outstanding rent during the COVID-19...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North Teachers’ Association President Michele Wiebe was on Moose Talks, Friday, to weigh-in on the Province’s COVID-19 back-to-school plan.

On July 29, the Province had announced plans for the return to school which would see all students from Kindergarten to grade 12 attend five days a week, with the original plan to start on September 8, then to be pushed back to September 10.

Since the announcement, Wiebe says she has been working with local teachers and has found that health and safety is their biggest concern.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

When it comes to the delayed start to the school year, Wiebe says the extra two days will help teachers work on safety procedures to ensure classrooms are safe but feels an extra week would have been more beneficial.

Wiebe says they will continue to work with School District 60 to ensure safety protocols are being followed.

The full Moose Talks interview can be viewed below:

 

Moose Talks – BCTF and Helen Knott

Moose Talks – BCTF and Helen Knott We'll be chatting with Michele Wiebe, the President of the Peace River North Teacher's Association, all about the BC government's back to school plan and how the BCTF and local teachers are reacting to and preparing for it. Then, we'll be joined by Helen Knott, the author of the memoir In My Own Mocassins, who will tell us all about the Because You Can Single Parents Writer Prize that she created. Moose Talks airs Friday mornings at 10 on Moose FM and on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.

Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Friday, August 14, 2020
Previous articleRenters now have until July 2021 to pay arrears
Next articleAuthor Helen Knott to give back to community through ‘Because You Can’ Single Parent Writer Prize

More Articles Like This

Author Helen Knott to give back to community through ‘Because You Can’ Single Parent Writer Prize

Moose Talks Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Helen Knott always knew that she wanted to give back and help other writers in some...
Read more

Renters now have until July 2021 to pay arrears

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Thanks to the new repayment framework, renters with any outstanding rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, April to August 2020,...
Read more

City of Fort St. John announce new Chief Administrative Officer

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) has been announced for the City of Fort St. John.
Read more

B.C. to provide coverage for a drug that assists with ALS

Health Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C - Starting Wednesday, August 19, 2020, the Ministry of Health will be providing coverage of Edaravone, or Radicava, for patients...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv