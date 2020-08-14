Health and Safety biggest concern for local teachers as they return to school

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North Teachers’ Association President Michele Wiebe was on Moose Talks, Friday, to weigh-in on the Province’s COVID-19 back-to-school plan.

On July 29, the Province had announced plans for the return to school which would see all students from Kindergarten to grade 12 attend five days a week, with the original plan to start on September 8, then to be pushed back to September 10.

Since the announcement, Wiebe says she has been working with local teachers and has found that health and safety is their biggest concern.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

When it comes to the delayed start to the school year, Wiebe says the extra two days will help teachers work on safety procedures to ensure classrooms are safe but feels an extra week would have been more beneficial.

Wiebe says they will continue to work with School District 60 to ensure safety protocols are being followed.

The full Moose Talks interview can be viewed below: