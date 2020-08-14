Helicopter work on transmission lines will lead to temporary Highway 29 closures

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says drivers can expect several short closures along Highway 29 between Hudson’s Hope and Chetwynd over the coming week.

According to Hydro, as part of the Site C Project, the closures will be due to helicopter work related to the stringing of transmission lines across the highway.

Hydro says they are building two new 75-kilometre-long transmission lines from Site C to the Peace Canyon Generating Station. The first of these two transmission lines are now nearing completion.

Delays to traffic can be expected for 20 minutes at a time as helicopters will be flying a “sock line” that will pull the wires across the highway.

Wooden rider poles are installed on each side of the highway to prevent the sock line and wires from falling on to the highway during the stringing operations.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.