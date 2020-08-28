Hockey Alberta provides update to NWJHL on Return to Play guidelines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Updated guidelines have been recently provided by Hockey Alberta, giving a glimpse as to what the upcoming Northwest Junior Hockey League season could look like as teams await the return to play.

Within the updated guidelines, Hockey Alberta is asking Junior B teams to have a 25-man roster selected by September 20, if possible, and once rosters are built, teams can then start training and practice until October 4.

Following training and practice, exhibition games will begin on October 5 and run until October 25.

Then once exhibition games are wrapped up, Junior B teams will move on to pod play, from October 26 to December 6.

The start of the regular season remains undetermined at this time.

For further details and information on return to play, you can visit Hockey Alberta’s website.