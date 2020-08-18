Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Horizon North Logistics co-CEO Rod Graham stepping down from company

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Last updated:
horizon-north-logistics-co-ceo-rod-graham-stepping-down-from-company

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Horizon North Logistics co-CEO Rod Graham stepping down from company

TORONTO — Horizon North Logistics Inc. says that Rod Graham is stepping down as co-chief executive and president of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

City and County of Grande Prairie see more COVID-19 cases

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services has reported additional cases of COVID-19, on Monday, August 17, for both...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

It Is Time Canada event organizer says it was an incredible event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A self-described Evangelist and Farmer that hosted the It Is Time Canada...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

TORONTO — Horizon North Logistics Inc. says that Rod Graham is stepping down as co-chief executive and president of modular solutions.

The company says John MacCuish, Graham’s co-CEO, will become the sole chief executive and continue as president of its facilities management business.

Under the plan, Graham will continue to work with the company for a up to 90 days to ensure a smooth transition.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

He will also remain a director until the next annual meeting.

Mark Becker will become chief operating officer and continue as president of the workforce, accommodation, forestry and energy services business.

Horizon North provides worker housing in remote locations as well as modular building solutions and facilities management.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HNL)

The Canadian Press


Previous articleCity and County of Grande Prairie see more COVID-19 cases

More Articles Like This

City and County of Grande Prairie see more COVID-19 cases

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services has reported additional cases of COVID-19, on Monday, August 17, for both the City and County of...
Read more

It Is Time Canada event organizer says it was an incredible event

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A self-described Evangelist and Farmer that hosted the It Is Time Canada event near Deadwood, says, "It...
Read more

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to continue in FSJ thanks to donations

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society has received donations for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. According to the Literacy Society,...
Read more

Northern Health Region sees rise in COVID-19 cases due to event in Deadwood, Alberta

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 117, as announced on Monday. Most of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©