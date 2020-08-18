Hudson’s Hope RCMP respond to 44 calls for service over past month

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Between July 17 to August 18, Hudson’s Hope RCMP say they responded to 44 calls for service.

In addition to calls for service, the RCMP also reports that they had issued 46 violations and warning tickets to drivers for various infractions, such as speeding, as highway and road safety continues to be a big focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP have also been busy this summer conducting checks on boats to ensure they are being towed within regulations and have valid insurance, along with ensuring safe boating guidelines, such as not operating a boat impaired, are being followed.

A copy of Transport Canada’s new “Safe Boating Guide” is available and can be picked up by boaters at the Hudson’s Hope RCMP detachment.