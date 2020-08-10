Huskies provide update on upcoming season, new logo unveiled

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have announced their plans for the upcoming season.

In an update provided on Facebook, Monday morning, Huskies President Mike Bacso says training camp is scheduled for September 11 to 13 and ice evaluation will be done in smaller groups due to COVID-19.

According to Bacso, to keep everyone safe, coaches and staff will help to enforce COVID-19 protocols as issued by B.C. Hockey and the City of Fort St. John.

Bacso expects there will be a season, and when it comes to fans not being able to attend games, he says enhancements to the current streaming may be made in order to broadcast the games.

In addition to the update, the Huskies have also unveiled a new logo for the upcoming season.