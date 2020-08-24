NewsSports

Huskies Training Camp September 11 to 13 at Pomeroy Sport Centre

By Scott Brooks
The new Fort St. john Huskies logo for the 2020-21 season. Source FSJ Huskies

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies Training Camp is taking place from September 11 to 13 at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

As part of a team update on August 10, Huskies President Mike Bacso said ice evaluation will be done in smaller groups due to COVID-19.

Bacso also said, to keep everyone safe, coaches and staff will help to enforce COVID-19 protocols as issued by B.C. Hockey and the City of Fort St. John.

The cut-off date for signing up for the Huskies’ Training Camp is September 9.

For more information, and to sign up, you can contact Huskies General Manager Jeremy Clothier by email or by direct message on the Fort St. John Huskies Facebook page.

