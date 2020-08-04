Canadian PressEnergy News

Husky targets 25% GHG emissions intensity cut, vows to hire more female leaders

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
husky-targets-25%-ghg-emissions-intensity-cut,-vows-to-hire-more-female-leaders

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta, Ottawa sign deal that reduces oilsands environmental monitoring

EDMONTON — Alberta has signed an agreement with the federal government that makes major cuts to environmental monitoring of...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Large power outage in the South Peace

UPDATE as of 10:45pm - Power has been restored to the majority of customers. For updates...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Ardill family ranch celebrates 100 years

FORT ST. JOHN - The Ardill family is celebrating 100 years of ranching in British Columbia in...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Husky Energy Inc. is joining other major oilsands producers in setting a short-term emissions intensity reduction target as a preliminary step as it works on a way to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

In its 2020 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, it calls for a 25 per cent emissions per barrel reduction by 2025, noting it is a “start” while it invests in new technologies and carbon offsets to reach its longer-term goal.

Husky also announced a gender diversity commitment to have 25 per cent of its senior leadership roles occupied by women by 2025, up from 16 per cent last year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Fellow Calgary-based oilsands producers Suncor Energy Inc. and Cenovus Energy Inc. have set targets to reach a 30 per cent reduction in carbon intensity per barrel by 2030 and Cenovus has also endorsed the net-zero-by-2050 goal.

Oilsands producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has also pledged to work toward a zero-emissions target without giving a specific date.

Last month, Ottawa unveiled rules associated with its new Impact Assessment Act that would require proposed projects that will still be operating in 2050 to include a plan to get to net zero emissions in order to be approved.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the plan is in keeping with Canada’s goal to exceed its Paris climate agreement targets by 2030 and then reach net zero, which means any greenhouse gases emitted are absorbed by natural or mechanical means, rather than left to amass in the atmosphere where they contribute to global warming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HSE, TSX:SU, TSX:CVE)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleAlberta, Ottawa sign deal that reduces oilsands environmental monitoring

More Articles Like This

Alberta, Ottawa sign deal that reduces oilsands environmental monitoring

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta has signed an agreement with the federal government that makes major cuts to environmental monitoring of the oilsands. The deal, a copy...
Read more

Oil giants lost billions as pandemic crushed demand for fuel

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
NEW YORK — Two American oil giants lost more than $9 billion in the second quarter as the pandemic kept households on lockdown, cutting...
Read more

Imperial Oil cautious on ramping up operations as it reports Q2 earnings miss

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The CEO of Imperial Oil Ltd. says the company will be cautious in ramping up spending despite a recovery in fuel demand...
Read more

Crescent Point loses $145 million in Q2 on 73-per-cent revenue decline

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. is reporting a $145.1 million loss in its latest quarter on a 73-per-cent decrease in revenues amid lower...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv